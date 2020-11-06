Assam’s Son-In-Law Leading In U.S Election

NET News Desk

Steve Bergquist married to Dr. Avanti Bergquist (Baruah), daughter of ex-Boeing Executives and Scientists, Pranab Baruah and Arati Baruah and a Democratic Party candidate, is seeking re-election to the State House of Representatives in Washington’s Legislative District 11. The 11th district, which includes parts of South Seattle, Renton, Tukwila and Kent, has two positions for state representative on the line.

According to news published in Kent Reporter, for Representative Position 2, Steve Bergquist (Democratic) has a lead with 72.46%, a 40,131 votes, against Sean Atchison (Republic) with 15,154 votes as of election night, with more ballots expected to be counted throughout the week.

It was reported earlier in The Seattle Times that Bergquist, a social-studies teacher at Renton’s Lindbergh High School, has been a dedicated advocate for youth and educational opportunity since the Democrat was first elected in 2012. That hard work is reflected in House leadership roles. Bergquist earlier served as deputy majority floor leader and second vice-chair of the appropriations committee.

Advocate Vikram Rajkhowa who had the privilege to give Bergquist a tour of the Gauhati High Court during his visit to Assam in January 2019, said “It is indeed a proud moment that Assam’s son-in-law Steve is leading with a huge margin in his re-election to the State House of Representative in Washington.” Rajkhowa further added that during his visit to Assam, “Steve was impressed with the infrastructure and functioning of the Gauhati High Court.”