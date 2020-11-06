ASTC Inducts Mercedes-Benz Buses in Assam

Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) on Friday has inducted 20 premium Mercedes-Benz buses in the state.

According to an official statement, the inducted buses will operate between LGBI Airport, Guwahati and Silchar, Dibrugarh & Jorhat respectively.

New day services have also been started between Dhubri – Guwahati, Lakhimpur – Tezpur routes and in the hilly regions of Haflong and Diphu to Hojai.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the buses from Assam Administrative Staff College during the inauguration program held on Friday. The event was also attended by Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, legal advisor to CM Shantanu Bharali, ASTC Chairman and Vice Chairman Ashok Kr. Bhattarai and Dr. K K Dwivedi respectively Commissioner & Secretary Department of Transport, Govt. of Assam and Anand Prakash Tiwari.

“ASTC needs to be further strengthened. Time is of utmost importance and needs to be focused on. ASTC should ensure timely transportation of passengers,” said CM Sarbananda Sonowal during the event.