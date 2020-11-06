CAA Will be Implemented Across India Once Coronavirus Pandemic is Under Control: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented across the nation once the coronavirus pandemic is firmly under control and ends.

According to reports, the Home Minister during his visit to West Bengal today said, “The citizenship law will be implemented and refugees will get citizenship. It depends on the coronavirus pandemic. But it will be done. The law is in place.”

Amit Shah was on a two-day tour of West Bengal, where assembly election will be held early next year.

The controversial law was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. It amends the Citizenship Act of 1955 by providing Indian citizenship for illegal migrants of Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist, Jain and Christian religious minorities, who fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014. Muslims from these countries however were not given such eligibility.

After its enactment, deadly protests erupted against the act and its associated proposals of National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protests first began in Assam and spread swiftly to other parts of the country.