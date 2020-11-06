China temporarily suspends entry of travellers from India over COVID-19 concerns

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in a notification on November 5 stated that it has temporarily suspended the entry of foreign nationals from Indians holding valid Chinese visas or residence permit into the country.

China is also holding back clearances for flights from India, and the proposed Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight on November 6 has been rescheduled.

“With regard to the planned VBM flight on November 6 from Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi, the embassy has not received the required clearances from the Chinese authorities, who have indicated that more discussions are required in order to process these clearances. The proposed flight on November 6 is therefore being rescheduled,” said the Embassy of India in China in a notification.

China had said that foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit visa application to the Chinese embassy/consulates in India.

“The suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic,” the embassy statement said.

China has also temporarily banned the entry of foreign nationals from countries like Belgium, Britain, and the Philippines. Meanwhile, travellers from countries like US, France, and Germany have to do additional health tests, to enter China.