IIT Guwahati Researchers Feature in World’s Top 2% Scientists List

22 faculty members and researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) have been featured among World’s Top 2% Scientists List created by Stanford University that was released on 16th October.

The report prepared by experts at Stanford University has listed over 100,000 scientists, whose published research manuscripts have accelerated progress in their respective fields and influenced the productivity of other researcher’s work as well.

Led by Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director of IITG, the 22 faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations for the year 2019 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research.

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the updated list are from various scientific fields, such as – the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.

Speaking about the contributions made by the faculty members of IIT Guwahati, Director T. G. Sitharam said, “This recognition of several faculty in the world’s top 2% of Scientists List has placed IIT Guwahati in the global map of Science and has brought great pride to the Institute. I congratulate all the 22 Scientists and their hard-work and commitment to furthering Science.”

The following are the researchers from IIT Guwahati who have featured in the list of World’s Top 2% Scientists-

1 Ajaikumar B. Kunnumakkara, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering

2 Mihir Kumar Purkait Department of Chemical Engineering

3 Vijayanand S. Moholkar Department of Chemical Engineering

4 Pravat Kumar Giri Department of Physics,

5 Biman B. Mandal Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering

6 Tharmalingam Punniyamurthy Department of Chemistry

7 Kaustubha Mohanty Department of Chemical Engineering

8 Shyam Biswas Department of Chemistry

9 Sanjib Ganguly Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering

10 Gautam Biswas (Former Director, IITG) Professor of Mechanical Engineering

11 Pranjal Chandra Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering

12 Vaibhav V. Goud Department of Chemical Engineering

13 Ujjwal K. Saha Professor of Mechanical Engineering

14 Ajay S. Kalamdhad Department of Civil Engineering

15 P. Muthukumar Department of Mechanical Engineering

16 Amarendra K. Sarma Department of Physics

17 Rakhesh Singh Kshetrimayum Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering

18 M. Groll (Visiting Professor, IITG) Visiting Professor, IITG

19 Bibhas Ranjan Majhi Department of Physics

20 Rajiv Tiwari Department of Mechanical Engineering

21 Debasish Borah Department of Physics

22 T. G. Sitharam Director of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati