Integrated Multi village water supply project inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the inaugural ceremony of Integrated Multi village water supply project of Jia, Bolung and Bukkong area.

The solar based lift water supply project for 39 census villages was inaugurated by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Chief Minister in his speech said the project is designed to provide drinking water to 17,480 people. He said the project has been conceived as an integrated project with an element of drinking water, green energy and tourism component in it.

Chief Minister said the project is first of kind in state using green energy-solar grid, SCADA automation system, Pre-fabricated zinc alum storage tank and HDPE conduit for mains, sub-mains and distribution networking system and also amusement park including swimming pool, amphi-theatre, fountains, sit outs etc

The project envisages promotion of tourism in the area which will enhance the living standard of the people and thus help in boosting rural economy, said the CM.

Chief Minister appreciated the initiative by local community to make the project sustainable whereby the Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) through gram sabha decided to raise minimum water tariff. Also in order to ensure sustainability of the water project park, local villagers agreed for sharing of responsibility in management of the assets in the park.

Also speaking on the occasion, Union Minister appreciated the project as not only first of kind in state but whole of nation. He said the project is as per Prime Minister’s vision for multiple resource utilization. He said such model of the project should be replicated across the country.

Earlier the Union Minister along with CM, DCM Chowna Mein, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Home Minister Bamang Felix, PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang, Education Minister Taba Tedir, MLA Gum Tayeng, MLA Mutchu Mithi, MLA Dasanglu Pul and MLA Mopi Mihu inspected the facilities in the water project park. The facilities include filtration system, master balancing reservoir, solar power system, swimming pool, amphitheater etc.

CM during the event launched the ‘Arunachal Jal Sankalp’, a state government dedicated flagship programme to supplement the Jal Jeevan Mission and to sustain the drinking water systems. He also launched dashboard for JJM and state’s dedicated flagships programme and also launched a dedicated website for Jia project.