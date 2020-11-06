Mizo Miscreants Set Up Bunkers Along Inter-State Border

The tension along the Assam-Mizorm border took to a new turn when reports of people from the neighboring state setting up bunkers along the Lowirpoua-Kanmun national highway in Karimganj district surfaced.

According to reports, along with setting up bunkers miscreants have allegedly taken over possession of about three kilometres of the Medlichhara Forest Reserve area under Patharkandi Assembly constituency in the district.

Sources said that members of the Young Mizo Association and local Mizo residents are allegedly often gather at the disputed sites and shout slogans against the Government of Assam.

The DFO, Jalnur Rahman of Karimganj told The Assam Tribune that he lodged the case as per the decision taken at the administrative-level meeting held at Karimganj in the presence of Assam IGP (Law and Order) GP Singh.