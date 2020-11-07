7 Faculty Members of Tezpur University Named Among World’s Top 2% Scientists

Seven faculty members of Assam’s Tezpur University have featured in the list of the world’s top 2% scientists, prepared by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA.

The report prepared by experts at Stanford University has listed over 100,000 scientists, whose published research manuscripts have accelerated progress in their respective fields and influenced the productivity of other researcher’s work as well.

The faculty members, who featured in the list are late Prof. Ashok Kumar of the Physics department, Prof. Partha Pratim Sahu of Electronics and Communication Engineering department, Prof. NiranjanKarak of Chemical Sciences department and Prof. Ashis Kumar Mukherjee of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology department.

In addition, Prof. R.S. Sirohi, who was a Professor of Eminence in Physics department, Prof. Suvendu Bhattacharya, an adjunct professor in Food Engineering & Technology department and Prof. B.M. Choudary, a distinguished professor in Chemical Sciences department featured in the elite list of the world’s top 2% scientists.

All scientists were classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.