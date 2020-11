The Assam government has declared a state-wide holiday on the occasion of the Gorkha festival ‘Bhai Tika’.

Assam Finance, Education, and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared this statewide holiday during an election rally in the BTC.

The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, a social organisation of Indian Gorkhas, welcomed the decision of the Assam Government to declare Bhai Tika as a state holiday that falls on November 16.