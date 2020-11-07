Disgusting!! Labourer Rapes Female Dog After Tying her Mouth With Rope

In a horrific incident, a 30-year-old labourer allegedly raped a female dog in a society’s car parking bay on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused, Shobhnath Saroj, took the speechless canine to a small room at the parking bay in Mulund (West) neighbourhood of Mumbai, where he sexually assaulted her after tying up her mouth with a rope.

Meanwhile, locals and some security guards, on hearing muffled cries of the dog, rushed to the room and found her bleeding from the vagina. They also noticed stains of blood on the floor. Consequently, they realized what had happened there.

Following this, the police were informed about the incident and the accused was arrested. An offence has been registered against him under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Meanwhile, the dog was taken to an animal hospital for medical examination.

It is to be mentioned that earlier also, an eight-year-old dog named ‘Noorie’ was sexually assaulted inside a shopping complex in Mumbai’s Powai area.