Manipur: Centre Sanctions Rs 5 Lakh to Family of Ex-Mohun Bagan Footballer Manitombi Singh

The Sports Ministry, on Friday, sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the family of deceased India footballer Manitombi Singh with an aim to ease their financial crisis.

Defender Manitombi, who died in August at the age of 39 in Imphal after long illness, was the only earning member of his family and is survived by parents, wife and an eight-year-old son.

Manitombi, a former Mohun Bagan player, played for India in the 2002 LG Cup in Vietnam and was also a part of the national team in the 2002 Busan Asian Games.

The nature of his illness was not clear and his family members did not share any details.

Speaking about the decision, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Manitombi has contributed significantly to Indian football. He also contributed as a coach in Manipur. His demise is indeed a loss for the sporting community.

“When we learnt about the financial crisis that the family is facing after his death, extending support to them was a duty upon us.