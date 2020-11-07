Manipur’s Gyanendro Becomes 1st President of Hockey India from Northeast

In a welcoming news, Manipur’s Gyanendro Ningombam was elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India.

It is to be mentioned that Gyanendro becomes the first President from the north east India to spearhead Hockey India. He will serve as Head of the national federation for two years.

Congratulating Gyanendro on being elected as new President of Hockey India, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a tweet on Friday wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Gyanendro Ningombam on being elected unopposed as Hockey India President at the 10th Hockey India Congress & Elections held in New Delhi. Gyanendro Ningombam becomes the first President from the North East India to spearhead @TheHockeyIndia.”

According to sources from Hockey India, the Governing Body for Hockey held its 10th Hockey India Congress & Elections on Friday in New Delhi where the newly elected President and Senior Vice President officially took charge of their duties.

Meanwhile, former President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad is back in the Hockey India Executive Board after being Elected Unopposed for the Senior Vice President post.

Manipur Hockey is planning to organise a Grand Reception Ceremony of Gyanendro on his arrival at Imphal International Airport at 1pm on November 8.