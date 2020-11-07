Saffron-Clad Men Threaten Muslim Retailers Over Selling of Firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali, many Muslim shopkeepers in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh have been threatened with dire consequences by a right-wing group over the sale of firecrackers bearing the names of Hindu gods and goddesses.

In videos that have now gone viral, a group of men with saffron-coloured scarves wrapped around their necks can be seen threatening Muslim shop owners.

The men in the video warned the owners that their entire stock of firecrackers will be burnt down and their licence will be cancelled if they are spotted selling firecrackers bearing the name of Hindu gods and goddesses.

The Chief Minister earlier had banned the firecrackers carrying the images of gods or goddesses.

In one of the videos that have emerged, two men can be seen warning the Muslim shopkeeper: “If even one Lakshmi bomb or Ganesh bomb is sold from this shop, we will be forced to do things you won’t like”.

The shopkeeper, clearly scared by the men, promises them that he won’t sell firecrackers. “Please don’t be upset…please,” the shopkeeper said while folding his hands and pleading.

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh also re-tweeted one video of the incident, where the gang of men, with a saffron scarf around their neck, is seen arguing with an elderly shopkeeper and warning to burn his shop if he sells any such firecracker.

Demanding legal action against such gang, Digvijaya Singh raised the issue and requested the administration to take the matter into serious consideration.