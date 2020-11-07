Tezpur’s Litchi Gets Geographical Indication (GI) Tags

The luscious litchis from Tezpur, Assam got the geographical indication (GI) tags, making this item an incontrovertible proof of their origins in the state and protecting them from production elsewhere.

The information was shared by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) via Twitter.

The tag is a certification which indicates the distinctiveness of the product’s origin in a particular geographic location and carries an assurance of its quality. The litchis from Tezpur are characterised by its distinct taste, flavour, colour and juicy pulp.

It is to be mentioned that the first product to get a GI tag from Assam was Muga silk. Now, Gamosa, pungent Karbi Anglong Ginger, Chokuwa rice.