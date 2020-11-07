Timings of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special Rajdhani Express Changed

The arrival and departure timings of the 02423/02424 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special Rajdhani Express have been changed at few stations.

Accordingly, train no 02423 will now depart from New Jalpaiguri at 1-25 pm.

It will arrive at Kishanganj at 2-30 pm to depart at 2-32 pm and arrive at Katihar at 4-25 pm to depart at 4-35 pm with effect from November 7, 2020.

Similarly, train no 02424 will depart from Katihar at 10-05 am.

It will arrive Kishanganj at 11-20 am to depart at 11-22 am and arrive New Jalpaiguri at 12-55 pm to depart at 1-20 pm with effect from Friday (Nov 6).

“These changes in timings have been necessitated due to conversion of the train from diesel to electric traction from New Jalpaiguri,” said chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in a statement.

In addition to the above, more special trains are also being run to clear rush on different routes. Special train no 06001 which left Coimbatore on November 5, 2020 at 11-00 pm will arrive Katihar at 1-45 am on November 8, 2020.

Special train no 06002 which left Chennai Central on November 5, 2020) at 11-00 pm will arrive New Jalpaiguri at 5-00 pm on November 7, 2020.

Special train no 06003 which left Ernakulum on November 5, 2020) at 11 pm will arrive Guwahati at 3-45 pm on November 8, 2020.