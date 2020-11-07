Tripura CM Biplab Deb Launches Eco-Friendly Bamboo Diyas

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched eco-friendly bamboo diyas on November 6.

Taking to his Twitter handle the CM wrote, “Inspired by PM Modi’s vision for a new India,artisans from Sipahijala made eco-friendly bamboo diyas.This Diwali,bring these diyas in your home and help fulfill PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of #AtmaNirbharBharat. Its time to show support to traditional items #VocalForLocal.”

Chief minister Deb launched the locally-made eco-friendly diyas at the Secretariat.

He also launched bamboo candles and said: “This will boost robust employment.”