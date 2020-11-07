US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden To Be New US President

Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania and elected 46th President of the United States.

TV networks projected Saturday — a victory sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.

CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in favor of Joe Biden after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, California Senator Kamala Harris becomes the nation’s first Black and South Asian Vice President, and the first woman to hold that office.

Nationwide, Joe Biden led Trump by 4.1 million votes out of a record 147 million cast.