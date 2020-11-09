Akshay Kumar Starrer All set to Release at OTT Platform

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer movie Laxmii is all set to release tonight at OTT platform at 7.05pm tonight, much to the respite of the movie maniacs who had been waiting for a major flick since long now.

The movie is directed by Raghava Lawrence and casts Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The duo has already appeared together in films like Fugly and Good Newwz.

The film is the official remake of successful Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana

The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmii’ hosted a premiere for the film in Delhi on Saturday.

The film has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The makers had received a legal notice from the Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the name Laxmmi Bomb was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi, adding that the title insulted sentiments.

Laxmii is produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.