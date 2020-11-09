Arnab Shifted to Tajola Jail After he was Found ‘Active on Social Media’

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was on Sunday shifted from Alibaug to Taloja jail in Maharashtra’s Raigad district after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

The Raigad crime branch found Goswami was active on social media using somebody’s mobile phone, despite his personal mobile phone having been seized by police when he was taken into custody on November 4, the police official said.

Meabwhile, while he was escorted to Taloja jail, Goswami shouted from the police van, alleging that he was assaulted by Alibaug jailer on Saturday evening, his life was in danger and he was not allowed to speak to his lawyer.

Goswami and two others – Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda – were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.