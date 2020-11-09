Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Parts of Guwahati

The office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police has issued Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the West Police district of Guwahati with effect from 7th November.

As such assembly of more than 5 persons, agitation, demonstration, procession and shouting of slogans are prohibited in the entire West Police District of Guwahati covering areas under Bharalumukh, Fatasil Ambari, Gorchuk, Jalukbari, and Azara Police stations.

Further, the notification stated that no landlord and owners of property shall rent or sub-rent any accommodation to any person without furnishing details of the tenant to the concerned police station. Persons dealing in property business are also to abide by the order.

The order has been issued by DCP Nabaneet Mahanta.