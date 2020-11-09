BSF Jawan from Tripura Martyred in Kashmir

A BSF jawan from Tripura died during a joint operation by the security forces against terrorists at the Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir on November 9.

The martyred Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been identified as Sudip Sarkar.

He was martyred while fighting against Pakistan-backed militants in Kashmir while one terrorist was also killed in the encounter.

Sudip Sarkar was a jawan of the 169 Bn BSF.

The mortal remains of the martyred jawan will be brought to his house in Agartala at 2 pm on Monday.

He was a resident of Banamalipur Dhaleswar of Agartala, the state headquarters of Tripura.