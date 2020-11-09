China Orders Construction of Tibet Rail Line Close to Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed officials to expedite the construction of railway project connecting the country’s southwest Sichuan province to Linzhi in Tibet close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chinese Premier said that it would play a key role in safeguarding stability in the border areas.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway line into Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway project. It will go through the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the world’s most geologically active areas, according to the Chinese official media.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province and travels through Ya’an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.

Linzhi, also known as Nyingchi, is located close to Arunachal Pradesh border.

Meanwhile, China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet which is firmly rejected by India.