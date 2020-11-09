Former Chief Minister of Sikkim Sanchaman Limboo passes away

NET News Desk

Sanchaman Limboo who has served the state of Sikkim as the 4th Chief Minister (17th June 1994 to 12th December 1994) has breathed his last on November 8.

The former Chief Minister of Sikkim passed away at STNM hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 73.

Expressing grief over the sudden demise of Limboo, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said, “I am extremely sad to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Sanchaman Limboo the former Chief Minister of Sikkim. Shri Limboo was the fourth Chief Minister of Sikkim who was very humble, down to earth and a soft-spoken person. I admired his congenial nature and drew inspiration from him.

A political stalwart of Sikkim, Limboo was a teacher at Pelling Senior Secondary School and later served as the Assistant Project Officer at District Education Office in Gyalshing. He resigned and entered the field of politics and was elected as the MLA from Yuksam Constituency in 1979 contesting under the banner of Sikkim Janta Parishad(SJP) party and was accorded with a Cabinet rank. He was re-elected from the same constituency in 1985 representing the Sikkim Sangram Parishad (SSP) party and served as the Minister of Health & Social Welfare department. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

“He had a warm and affable personality and made noteworthy contributions toward the development of Sikkim. With his demise, Sikkim has lost not only a perfect gentleman but also a leader of the masses. I extend my heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, friends, well-wishers and supporters in this moment of grief,” Singh added.

In a notification issued by the State Government, it has been stated that seven days of mourning will be observed from November 9 to 15. Further, the state government offices, educational institutions and public undertakings shall remain closed throughout the state of Sikkim on the day of the funeral on November 10.