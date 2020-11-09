NGO Rescues Indian Macaque from Karimganj

An Indian Macaque was rescued from Karimganj, Assam recently by an NGO named Wild and Free.

The rescue operation of the monkey began following the information provided by a concerned animal lover identified as Joysree Das.

Reportedly, the animal was recovered in an unconscious state with severe injuries.

Taking to social media, NGO Wild and Free said, “Upon receiving the call for the rescue, we immediately contacted the Forest Department of Silchar since it is a wild animal. The department provided us with the contact details of the Forest Department of Karimganj. We then contacted the department and they immediately responded and helped. The Indian Macaque was rescued by the District Forest Officer of Karimganj.