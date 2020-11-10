Arunachal Pradesh school students to sport Tricolour Khadi Face Mask

As the schools in Arunachal Pradesh is set to reopen on November 16, after a long period of Covid-19 induced lockdown, the state government has made an effort to procure 60,000 Khadi Cotton Face Masks for the students. The masks will be produced by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

This is for the first time that a state government in North East India has purchased such a huge quantity of Khadi face masks for its students. It also aimed at instilling a sense of nationalism among the students.

As per reports, the commission has supplied 60,000 high-quality khadi cotton face masks for school children as the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for class 10th and 12th from November 16.

“This purchase order assumes great significance as this is for the first time that a state government in North East India has purchased such a huge quantity of khadi face masks for its students,” an official statement said.

The purchase order for the double-layered, cotton face masks with the tri-colour was issued on November 3, and in just 6 days, KVIC has supplied the requisite masks to the government considering the urgency involved, it added.

“The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to open schools for classes 10 and 12 from November 16, 2020, and also accorded approval for procurement of 60,000 khadi cotton face masks from KVIC for the school children,” the purchase order issued by the state government said.