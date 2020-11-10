Hill Wild Gets Mentioned in New York Times

A small company based in the remotest corner of India- Ukhrul struggling with various bottlenecks of existence let alone thriving but relentlessly working to create a company that truly believes, highlights in indigenous produces giving rise to infused chocolates and dried fruits made it to THE NEW YORK TIMES that too along with brands that we admire from far.

The fall festive season of India is a big affair, not just in India but across the Indian diaspora. When it comes to Indian festivities, it is not complete without methai boxes packed in array of colours and flavours with warmth and love, sharing it with family, relatives and friends.

Indians love for chocolate is an age old tradition. Indians love for Cadbury Chocolate perhaps has been around as old as one can remember. The smooth Silk Cadbury Chocolate definitely catches eyes for any given occasion or just a leisure enjoyment and share resonance with the young and the old.

The New York Times in one of its Diwali news edition however dived into an interesting story on the new array of small companies of Indian diaspora using Diwali and its tradition of giving sweets to popularize a different kind of bar.

This is when Hill Wild name got on to the list. New York Times wrote:

The wide consumption of dried fruits and nuts in India — as well as the cult popularity of Cadbury’s fruit-and-nut bar — informs Zeinorin Stephen’s offerings at Hill Wild, a chocolate company she founded in 2017 with her husband, Leiyolan Vashum, in Ukhrul, Manipur. She channels those flavors by incorporating locally harvested sesame and perilla seeds, plum and wild apple in her bars.

Zeinorin and Leiyolan Vashum, the proud proprietors took to their company social media handle about the exciting news for the Hill Wild chocolate brand which was launched in 2017.

This is so so amazing. A small company based in the remotest corner of India- Ukhrul struggling with various bottlenecks of existence let alone thriving but relentlessly working to create a company that truly believes, highlights in indigenous produces giving rise to infused chocolates and dried fruits made it to THE NEW YORK TIMES that too along with brands that we admire from far. So much to learn, so much to gain and very energised to offer. What a collective beautyWe are so honored. Truly.Fueling us to make it better – Alan×Zeino

This is indeed a proud moment for the Hill Wild brand and for the locals of Ukhrul. This also is a manifestation that success has no boundary – ushering in good vibes to the smart younger generation local entrepreneurs, and everso to the slogan Go Local.

Hill Wild Ningol Chakouba gift hamper packed in love.

1.Reusable multi purpose Water reed basket.

2. Almonds & Pistachios.

3. Black rice & Perilla seeds chocolate.

4. Longpi black clay cup.

5. Fig & Kiwi candy.