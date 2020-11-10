Melania to Divorce Donald Trump? Former Aides Claim 1st Lady is ‘Counting the Minutes’

Donald Trump who recently lost his US Presidential re-election campaign to Joe Biden, could be in more trouble.

According to claims by former Trump administration aides, Melania Trump is ‘counting the minutes until he is out of office and she can divorce him’. These claims were published by The Daily Mail UK in a report on Sunday.

His wife Melania is said to have burst into tears when her husband was elected in 2016. One friend has said: “She never expected him to win”.

Ex-aide Stephanie Wolkoff, who was appointed as senior advisor to the former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, claimed that the Trumps had separate bedrooms in the White House and that their marriage was ‘transactional’.

While, another ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was a political aide to President Donald Trump, claimed the couple’s 15-year marriage was over. She said: ‘Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce.’