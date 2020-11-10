Nagaland By-Polls: Independent Candidate T Yangseo Sangtam Wins 60 Pungo-Kiphire AC

Counting of votes for the by-elections to two assembly constituencies in Nagaland began as per schedule at 8 am on Tuesday amidst tight security.

Meanwhile, independent candidate T Yangseo Sangtam is set to be the represent 60-Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency in Nagaland Legislative after winning the bye-election on November 10.

According to update on the Election Commission of India’s website, after 7 and final round of counting, Yangseo garnered 8572 votes and defeated the nearest contender and Independent S Kiusumew Yimchunger by a margin of 1416.

Kiusumew got 7156 votes, while the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance consensus candidate, Lirimong Sangtam of Bhartiya Janata Party got 5506 votes.

Another Indipendent candidate K Shellumthong Yimchunger got 5344 while 343 electorate voted for Indian National Congress’ Khaseo Anar.

29 voters opted for NOTA (None of the above).

Five candidates were on the fray for the bye-election to the 60-Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency held on November 3.

The bye-election was held to fill the casual vacancy due the demise of Naga People’s Front MLA T Torechu on December 16 last year.