Remembrance Day Observed at Digboi War Cemetery

A Remembrance Day was observed at the War Cemetery in Digboi’s Panbari area.

Supported by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Remembrance Day is organized every year to honor the 200 martyred soldiers of World War II, including 50 Indian soldiers who were martyred in World War II.

Some of the fiercest battles of the Second World War were fought during the Burmese campaign. During these battles, those who achieved martyrdom were cremated at the Digboi Cemetery.

Following the Guard of Honor to all the Veer martyrs by the Digboi Army Camp, Brigadier Sachin Mehta, Brigade Commander of the 73rd Mountain Brigade (Indian Army) pays homage to all the martyrs.

Addressing the dignitaries and the masses present, he commemorated the sacrifices of the heroes of World War II.