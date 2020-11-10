Senior Republic TV Executive Held in TRP Scam

Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh was arrested in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Point) rigging scam, a Mumbai crime branch official said.

Singh, who is also Assistant Vice President of the Republic Media Network, was picked up from his residence.

The fake TRP scam came to light last month when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.