Cardi B Pays Homage to Hindu Goddess Durga to Promote Sneaker Collection, Enrages Indians

Cardi B embodied the Hindu goddess of war, strength and protection in a stunning Georges Hobeika gown to promote her upcoming Reebok collection on Tuesday.

As she graced the cover of Footwear News, the 28-years-old rapper paid homage to Durga, a warrior woman with eight hands, while holding a bright red pair of sneakers.

According to the captions of the images, the 28-year-old rapper was paying homage to the Hindu goddess Durga, who is the symbol of strength and protection in a gorgeous red Georges Hobeika gown to promote her sneaker collection. Cardi captioned one image, “So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday November 13th! Hope you guys love it! Cardi’s glamourous image for the magazine cover showed her with her hands (eight of them, like Goddess Durga) stretched around her in different positions, her long black hair tailing behind her.

Meanwhile, social media users began to lash out at the WAP rapper. Cardi’s corseted gown revealed her cleavage, and this hurt more than a few Indian sensibilities. Indians were extremely displeased by Cardi’s bare bodied homage to the Goddess, and one Twitter user wrote, “So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. As a hindu, I want to say that, durga maa is never depicted bare bodied. Secondly it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?”

