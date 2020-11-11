CM Sonowal Request Maharashtra Govt to Ensure Safety & Security For Arnab

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday dialed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure safety and security for senior journalist Arnab Goswami.

In a tweet CM Sonowal wrote, “Talked to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji and requested him for adequate security arrangements for renowned journalist Arnab Goswami. I talked to him as Mr. Goswami’s family members approached me and intimated that there is not enough security provided to him.”

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam wrote a letter to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, over Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief’ Arnab Goswami’s illegal arrest and demanded his intervention. In this letter, the BJP leader urged President Kovind to “intervene and bring an end to this planned controversy against senior journalist Arnab Goswami.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea.