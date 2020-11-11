Elderly Guwahati Woman Found Murdered in her Apartment Under Mysterious Circumstances

In a shocking incident, one Rina Das has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in her apartment in Guwahati, Assam.

According to reports, the 62-year-old woman lived on the first floor of her apartment with her son and daughter-in-law on the ground floor.

Police speaking to media said that she was found dead with injury marks in the bathroom of her apartment.

Meanwhile, the post mortem report is yet to be out and the Police informed that further information will be disclosed in the coming days.