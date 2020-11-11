In a First, Goalpara Sainik School to Enroll Girls from 2021-22 Session

For the first time in the history of Sainik School, girl students will to able to take admission the Sainik School in Assam’s Goalpara district from the 2021-22 academic session.

Meanwhile, the school authorities will arrange for the necessary infrastructure, education and training facilities in the school campus to promote the all-round development of the girls of the region.

Sainik Schools were first established in the year 1961, by V. K. Krishna Menon, the then Defence Minister of India, to rectify the regional and class imbalance amongst the Officer cadre of the Indian Military, and to prepare students mentally and physically for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA).

Presently there are 33 such schools running and proposed for the future covering all the states of the country.

Sainik School, Goalpara, set up in 1964, has to its credit about 300 of its ex-students who have joined Defence Forces as Officers and some of them have occupied prestigious positions in their respective fields.

The details of admission are available on the website, https://aissee.nta.nic.in, and the last date for submission of application is 19th November.