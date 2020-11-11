Mizoram Govt Assures Safety Of Drivers Stranded At The Interstate Border

The Mizoram Government has assured all drivers stranded at the inter-state border of Mizoram and Assam that there is no reason to fear for their personal safety or their goods and vehicles within the State of Mizoram.

The Home Department, Government of Mizoram in a press communique today assured all drivers stranded at the inter state border of Mizoram and Assam that there is no reason whatsoever, to fear for their personal safety or their goods and vehicles within the State of Mizoram and that they are welcome to enter Mizoram in the performance of their profession and activities.