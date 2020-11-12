Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojna Announced to Generate Employment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivise the creation of new employment during the COVID-19 recovery phase as part of Modi governments second stimulus package.

In a press meet, Sitharaman also said the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict lockdown. Addressing a press conference to announce more stimulus measures to boost growth, she said macro-economic indicators are pointing towards recovery.

Highlights of FM Sitharaman’s press conference: