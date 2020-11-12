Khandu inspects restoration of damaged roads along the Itanagar-Jullang-Naharlagun route

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inspected the restoration works on the damaged portion of roads along the Itanagar-Pappu Nallah route via Jullang at three sites.

CM was accompanied by Advisor to PWD Minister Phurpa Tsering, Advisor to AH Minister Tana Hali Tara, MLA Techi Kaso, MLA Zingnu Namchoom and MLA Ojing Tasing.

The roads were washed away in this year’s monsoon rain.

CM inspected the works being undertaken for formation by the construction of MSW wall and high level at chainage.

Assuring all support of the government, CM asked the executing agency to complete the work at earliest. He said the opening of Jullang road is crucial to ease traffic congestion along NH415 highway that passes through the heart of the capital.