Nagaland Police Allegedly Set Up Camp in Assam-Nagaland Border

In the disputed Assam-Nagaland border of Jorhat district, Nagaland Police has reportedly set up camp inside Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest.

Assam Police on Wednesday also set up a camp at the spot to counter any further encroachment of land inside the Assam side of the inter-state border which falls under the Mariani Forest Range of Jorhat district in Assam.

Jorhat district forest officer Bidyut Kumar Borthakur said on Saturday they were informed of an illegal construction being made near the Ao Senden village of Mokochung in Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest by miscreants.

“We had made it clear that the construction on the disputed border land was illegal and they had agreed. But on Monday, about 200 m away, they constructed a camp on top of a hillock, ” he said.

The official said the 20-25 feet long hut could house 25 police personnel and had a separate ration room.