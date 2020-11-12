No More ‘Veeru’ Scenes from Film ‘Sholay’ as Yogi Govt Decides to Lock Stairs & Demolish Unused Water Tanks

To prevent further recurrences of suicide threats as people climb onto water tanks to get their demands fulfilled, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to lock the stairs and even demolish the unused ones.

The decision comes after a lawyer and his family climbed on to a water tank in Prayagraj earlier this week and remained there for almost 60 hours.

A senior official said, “These Veeru-like incidents from ‘Sholay’ are becoming a regular feature. Last week, five farmers in Shahjahanpur climbed on to water tank claiming that they were not being able to sell their produce at a procurement centre. Individuals climbing onto water tanks to coerce the administration to accept their demand, keep the entire administration on tenterhooks. The practice must be checked.”

It is to be mentioned here earlier the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Amitabh Bajpai climbed over a water tank at UHM district hospital to stage a sit-in to draw the attention of the officials.

The news forced the district officials to climb over the tank to receive a memorandum from the SP leader.