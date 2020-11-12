Petrol, Diesel Prices Goes Up in Nagaland

The prices of petrol and diesel will also rise in Nagaland from Wednesday mid night.

The additional chief secretary and finance commissioner, Sentiyanger Aier, in a notification, said the government has decided to enhance the rate of tax on diesel from existing 14.5% to 17.50% or Rs 11.08 per litre, whichever is higher.

The state government has also decided to enhance the rate of tax on petrol and other motor spirits from the existing 25% to 29.80% or Rs 18.26 per litre, whichever is higher.

Earlier, the state govt levied COVID-19 cess on petroleum products which made diesel price in the state to increased by Rs 5 per litre and the prices of petrol by Rs 6 per litre as COVID-19 cess.

This was done in the exercise of power conferred by sub section 3 of Section 3A of the Nagaland (Sale of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit and Lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967 (as amended).