PUBG Corporation Announces PUBG Mobile’s India Return

PUBG Corporation announced that they are gearing for the release of PUBG Mobile India, a special version to cater to the players in the country.

The same could be seen on their official Facebook page and Instagram profile.

They also announced their plan to create Indian subsidiarity for which they have planned to hire over 100 employees.

In a statement on Thursday, PUBG Corporation said, “Privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.”

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players,” says the developer, in an official statement.”

Earlier, PUBG Mobile India, in a Facebook post, announced that they would be terminating all the services and user access to servers for Indian players from 30th October.