Top ULFA (I) Leader Drishti Rajkhowa Surrenders

As a major blow to the underground organization, Top ULFA (Independent) leader, Drishti Rajkhowa, has surrendered in Meghalaya along with four accomplices on Wednesday. Rajkhowa has been among the wanted list since a long time for certain activities in Assam.

Reportedly, Rajkhowa had arrived in Meghalaya few weeks back before surrendering. As per reports, Rajkhowa has been taken under the custody of Army Intelligence and being brought to Assam from Meghalaya.

Reportedly the police in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district informed that a check-point was set up on National Highway 62 after getting a tip from a source. Two vehicles were stopped at the check point with Rajkhowa in one of them.

His surrender is a major setback for the militant group, a senior security expert said in a report. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.

Drishti Rajkhowa was the Commander of the 109 battalion of ULFA until 2011. Sources claimed that he is one of the close confidantes of the group’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah.