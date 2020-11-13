5.51 Lakh Earthen Lamps to Illuminate Ram Janmabhoomi this Diwali

In this diwali Ayodhya is going to set records as 5.51 lakh earthen lamps are set to lit up the Ram ki Paidi ghats of Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government in its fourth ‘Deepotsav’, starting from 11th to 13th November have decorated the venue with diyas, paintings and rangolis.

Meanwhile, colourful tableau and various traditional dances will be performed at the Shobha Yatra. The yatra will be followed by the Deepotsav on the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

“As per the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav 2020 that will be held in Ayodhya, there are arrangements for virtual Deepotsav. Due to COVID-19, devotees who are unable to reach Ayodhya will be able to light a lamp in front of Sri Ram Lala Virajman through the website,” a tweet from the Office of Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh had said.