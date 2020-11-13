Cartoonist & Illustrator Trailokya Dutta Passes Away

Noted Assamese cartoonist and illustrator, Trailokya Dutta passed away at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on November 11.

Dutta breathed his last on Wednesday night at the hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for old-age ailments.

The 90-year-old artist began his career in 1952 in Guwahati. He joined the Assam Tribune Group in 1964.

He gained popularity among the public for his box cartoon titled “Kahundi” published in the Dainik Asom.

He has been conferred the Bishnu Rabha Award, Sonit Konwar Gajen Award and the Swabhab Shilpi Amulya Kakati Memorial Award for his immense contributions.

His last rites were conducted at the Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati.