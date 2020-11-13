Comedian Kunal Kamra to Face Contempt Proceedings for his Tweets Criticising SC Bail to Arnab

Kunal Kamra faces contempt charges over a series of tweets criticizing the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami.

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal Thursday gave consent to eight persons, including lawyers, to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the stand-up comedian.

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, after the top court’s order to grant bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide abetment case, Kamra criticised the SC for fast-tracking the hearing of his appeal.

The comedian’s tweets were not only in bad taste but clearly crossed the line between humour and contempt, the Attorney General said.

“The tweet is a gross insinuation against the entirety of the Supreme Court of India and its judges,” said Venugopal.

“Today people boldly and brazenly condemn the Supreme Court and its judges in what they believe is freedom of speech,” he said.

Following Kamra’s tweets, the AG’s office received eight letters, asking for his consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and the Supreme Court of India rules.