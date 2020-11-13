Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has a “Nervous, Unformed Quality”: Barack Obama

Former United States president Barack Obama talking about Rahul Gandhi in his memoir ‘A Promised Land’ said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a “nervous, unformed quality” about him like a student and lacks “aptitude or the passion to master the subject”.

According to a New York Times review, Obama on Rahul Gandhi said he has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”.

Meanwhile, Gandhi’s mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appears to find mention in the memoir.

The NYT review said in the memoir “we are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi.”

The 768-page memoir, expected to hit the stands on November 17, chronicles Obama’s childhood and political rise, before diving deeply into his historic 2008 campaign and first four years in office.