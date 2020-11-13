Four Beaten to Death By Man in West Bengal

Four people were allegedly beaten to death by a man at a liquor shop in West Bengal’s Paschim Burdwan district.

According to reports, three of the victims were sleeping inside the liquor shop in Shibpur area of Asansol, when the accused apparently attacked them with a stick in the dead of the night, beating them black and blue.

Further the accused after coming out, attacked another local, who had visited the spot on hearing the cries, before the police took him into custody.

Police stated that the accused was taken into custody of him and found out to be mentally unstable.

All the four victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared them ‘brought dead’, the officer added.