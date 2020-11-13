Karbi Students Body Threatens to Launch Economic Blockade Against Nagaland

Karbi Students Association (KSA-Simeon Rongphar) and allied organisations threatened to stage an economic blockade against Nagaland on November 20.

The students body is protesting against large scale encroachment by Nagaland in reserve forest within Assam’s territory and also demanded a joint sitting of Assam and Nagaland governments in the presence of representatives of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to settle the border dispute between the two neighbouring states.

“We are giving time till November 20 to hold a meeting on Assam-Nagaland border issue by the three parties, the Assam and Nagaland governments and KAAC. If no such meeting is held or any fruitful result does not come up then we will call for a four-hour economic blockade against Nagaland. The responsibility of any loss incurred due to the economic blockade will be on the Assam and Nagaland government and KAAC,” KSA president Simeon Rongphar said addressing a press conference at the central committee office of KSA here on Thursday.

“The Nagas of Nagaland have been continuing their aggression on forest land inside Daldali Reserve Forest within Assam’s territory,” Rongphar said.

“Fresh encroachment is taking place. The district administration and law and order authority of Dimapur are giving full support. The Lotha and Tangkhul communities are taking the lead in the land encroachment inside Daldali Reserve Forest,” he said.

“The encroachers have occupied our forest land after removing the border pillar No. 1 and No. 3. They claimed that the area is not forest land and belongs to Nagaland. The Nagaland government has issued land pattas to them. We strongly condemn such act by Nagaland government. It is in 1923 in undivided Assam, that the Daldali was declared as a Reserve Forest. When Nagaland state was created by bifurcating part of Assam in 1963 Daldali Reserve Forest was inside Assam,” Rongphar said.

Rongphar also said that it is very unfortunate that the Nagaland government has issued land pattas to the encroachers.

KSA condemned Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio for aiding and abetting Nagas for encroachment in the reserve forest of Assam.

The KSA also demanded that the Consultative Committee constituted by KAAC on border issues should take action.