Manipur Government Launches Oil Palm Project

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday launched the Oil Palm Project in the state.

The project was launched through video conferencing held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

CM Biren Singh said the project was taken under the National Mission on oil seed and palm oil which aims to make India self-sufficient in edible oils and even export to other countries.

Further the minister stated that Oil Palm could be an alternative to replace Jhum and poppy cultivations in the state.

Meanwhile, the Climate Assessing Departments has identified 66,652 hectares of suitable land through satellite mapping of which the state had initially targeted to cultivate the oil palm on 200 hectare of land. Seeds have been procured from Mizoram and Andhra Pradesh.