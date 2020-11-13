Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi’s Party Wins Majority in Election

The National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Aung San Suu Kyi, has won an absolute victory in the Myanmar polls.

The NLD has so far won 346 seats, more than the 322 seats needed to form the next government.

It comes days after the party led by Aung San Suu Kyi claimed victory based on early results.

NLD spokesperson Monywa Aung Shin said its “landslide” victory showed the people’s support for the party, but added that it would have to “work on forming a national unity government”, reported news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, India, Japan and Singapore had earlier congratulated the NLD on their win.